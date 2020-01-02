Disney has announced that WandaVision will be released on Disney+ in 2020 as opposed to the planned spring 2021 debut.
It hasn’t specified which month WandaVision will be released, but this is wonderful news for Marvel fans as there will now be two MCU series debuting this year including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
The series will explore the relationship between Scarlet Witch and Vision in the post-Avengers: Endgame world. There will also be a 1950s element to the series along with a connection to the 2021 movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
It’s unclear why Disney decided to move up the release of the series, but it’s definitely a welcome surprise. Perhaps Disney hopes that adding another original to this year’s lineup will keep viewers subscribed to the streaming service throughout 2020.
Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada.
Source: Disney
