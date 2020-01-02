Apple reportedly to show off HomeKit at CES 2020

Apple is planning to make an official appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week to show off HomeKit, it’s smart home system.
According to Bloomberg, companies like Amazon and Google are going to showcase their new software capabilities for smart home services, and so will Apple.
To note, the company isn’t going to be showcasing any new hardware.
It is worth adding that Apple’s senior director of privacy Jane Horvath will also be speaking at a panel.
This will be the first time in decades that Apple has decided to return to the technology conference to discuss the company’s stance on consumer privacy.
Horvath will be speaking on January 7th at a roundtable titled ‘Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable.’
The last time Apple was at the show was in 1992.
CES will be hosted from January 7th to January 10th and MobileSyrup will be at the show covering all types of stories so stay tuned.
