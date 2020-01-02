Apple re-signs multi-year agreement with chipmaker Imagination

Apple will be working with chipmaker Imagination again after public spat that lasted multiple months.
Engadget reports that the two have signed a new multi-year licence agreement so Apple can use its intellectual property.
The companies started working together in 2006, however, in 2017 the disagreement began with Apple indicating that it was going to be building its own GPU and would no longer be working with the British company.
Over the course of that year, the public argument included disputes about intellectual property, employees getting poached, and Imagination having to put itself up for sale, Engadget noted.
In an announcement, Imagination said “it has replaced the multi-year, multi-use licence agreement with Apple, first announced on February 6th, 2014, with a new multi-year licence agreement under which Apple has access to a wider range of Imagination’s intellectual property in exchange for licence fees.”
Apple has not made an announcement publicly yet.
Source: Engadget
