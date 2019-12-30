Vivo patent showcases handsets with four front-facing cameras

Vivo seems to be the company that loves to surprise consumers. A new patent discovered by GizChina suggests that the company is working on some considerably odd-looking phones.
The patent showcases handsets with multiple hole-punch cameras.
The first image showcases a quad-camera setup with two shooters on both the left and right top corners. The next is a handset with two dual-camera setups in the left and right corners. The dual cameras are similar to the Galaxy S10+’s.
Lastly, the most unbelievable design is the design with four cameras in each corner, top right and left and bottom right and left.
It’s important to note that not all patents come to fruition.
Source: GizChina
