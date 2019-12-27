Google Chrome bug changes secondary profiles to ‘Person 1’

The latest Google Chrome 79 update has had many users notice that their secondary profiles are losing their preferred names and are being replaced by ‘Person 1.’
The bug isn’t deleting any profiles or removing their data; it’s just renaming the user’s personalized name.
According to PinuikaWeb, the issue is caused by the #profile-menu-revamp flag. With the update to Chrome 79, the flag is enabled by default.
Hopefully, Google will disable this flag and solve the issue.
Source: PinuikaWeb, 9to5Google
