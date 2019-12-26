MobileSyrup’s favourite apps for your new iOS or Android device

As 2019 comes to a close, we wanted to highlight our favourite apps to help you swing into the new year with a fresh feeling phone.

Most of these apps are cross-platform so you can get them on both Android and iOS, but some are platform-specific.

A lot of these we’ve highlighted in our App of the Week column, but some are just apps that we use every day and think are worth checking out.

Habitica

This is an app for keeping track of your habits and your tasks but uses a great three-tiered method for keeping track and a little gamification to keep you on task.

Ritual

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to order takeout nearby Ritual is a go-to app. It keeps things easy and isn’t as expensive as Uber Eats or Skip The Dishes.

Carrot weather

Carrot is one of the few paid apps that’s absolutely worth it. It’s both hilarious and accurate so all around it’s a must-have.

1 Password/Dashlane

Guess what, everyone gets hacked. If you want to help prevent that you need to step up your password protection game and there is no better way to do that than either Dashlane or 1Password.

Pocket

This handy app is a convenient place to save all the articles you don’t have time to read or the videos you don’t have time to watch.

VSCO

Once again VSCO is our favourite mobile photo editor. It’s a mix of creative filters and tools plus its social spaces make it so much more than a photoshop wannabe.

Spark

Email sucks, we all get more of it then we want and most of it is crap. Spark has awesome filters that sort your emails into a section you care about and two you don’t. If you find yourself overwhelmed by email, this is your fix.

Castbox

There are plenty of apps out there for listening to podcasts, but few are as good as Castbox. This free app makes it easy to discover podcasts, add them to your library and enjoy them. It’s also got excellent cross-platform support. This is barely scratching the surface of the app’s features, so check out our review for a full breakdown.

Notion

Ever since discovering Notion, it’s been my go-to notes app. Unlike simple apps like Keep, Notion features a variety of ways to store information, from bullet notes to charts and more. It’s excellent for taking notes for school or for organizing information for creative writing projects.

Waze

Waze offers a simplified navigation experience complete with traffic reports, snowplow warnings and more. While Google Maps is good for finding out where things are, it doesn’t offer the same level of navigation experience as Waze.

Flow

This app is mainly for iPads, but it’s a super simple note-taking app that’s perfect if the device you’re using it on has a stylus. It also cloud syncs across your devices so if you write a grocery list on your iPad you can view it on your phone.