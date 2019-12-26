Google Canada has dropped the price of its Pixel devices for Boxing Day. This is somewhat similar to what was offered during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
As part of its Boxing Week sale, Google Canada is now offering the Pixel 4 and 4 XL for $200 less than its original price. In addition, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a are also on sale.
The prices are as follows:
- Pixel 4 64GB: $799 CAD (Reg. $999)
- Pixel 4 128GB: $929 CAD (Reg. $1,129)
- Pixel 4XL 64GB: $929 CAD (Reg. $1,129)
- Pixel 4XL 128GB: $1,059 CAD (Reg. $1,259)
- Pixel 3a: $399 CAD (Reg. $549)
- Pixel 3a XL: $499 CAD (Reg. $649)
The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL runs Android 10, features ‘Motion Sense,’ face unlock, dual rear-facing camera setup and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The Pixel 4 sports a 5.7-inch display while the Pixel 4 XL features a 6.3-inch screen. Both phones are available in 64GB and 128GB of storage, and in ‘Just Black,’ ‘Clearly White’ and ‘Oh So Orange’ colour variants.
The Pixel 3a XL features a 6-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,160 pixel resolution. Additionally, it sports a 12-megapixel shooter similar to the one on the Pixel 3, with 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor.
Source: Google Canada
