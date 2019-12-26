PREVIOUS|
News

SaskTel launches its Boxing Day deals on smartphones and earbuds

The carrier is also offering a deal on the iPhone 11

Dec 26, 2019

7:02 AM EST

0 comments

SaskTel HQ

SaskTel has launched its Boxing Day deals and is offering free Huawei Buds Lite and Samsung Galaxy Buds with select purchases.

The carrier is offering the iPhone 11 for $0 on Fast Forward. Additionally, customers who get a Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will get Huawei Buds Lite for free.

SaskTel is also giving customers who get a Samsung S10, S10e, S10+, Note10+ on any contract type a pair of free Samsung Galaxy Buds. The carrier has noted that this offer is only available in-store.

In terms of internet plans and maxTV Stream, customers can get the first month free this Boxing Day.

SaskTel is also continuing its VIP 90 unlimited rate plan, which comes with unlimited speed that is reduced after 15GB. It is available for a limited time when you purchase a new device.

You can learn more about these offers on SaskTel’s website.

Related Articles

News

Dec 18, 2018

10:03 AM EST

Best Buy Canada Boxing Day 2018 tech deals [Complete list]

News

Dec 12, 2019

3:04 PM EST

Best Buy Canada unveils ‘Boxing Day Price Now’ sale, offers discounts on tech

News

Dec 24, 2018

2:48 PM EST

Here are Canadian carrier’s 2018 Boxing Week deals

Business

Oct 18, 2019

2:44 PM EDT

Saskatoon Police warn public about fraudulent SaskTel emails

Comments