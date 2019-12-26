SaskTel launches its Boxing Day deals on smartphones and earbuds

SaskTel has launched its Boxing Day deals and is offering free Huawei Buds Lite and Samsung Galaxy Buds with select purchases.
The carrier is offering the iPhone 11 for $0 on Fast Forward. Additionally, customers who get a Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will get Huawei Buds Lite for free.
SaskTel is also giving customers who get a Samsung S10, S10e, S10+, Note10+ on any contract type a pair of free Samsung Galaxy Buds. The carrier has noted that this offer is only available in-store.
In terms of internet plans and maxTV Stream, customers can get the first month free this Boxing Day.
SaskTel is also continuing its VIP 90 unlimited rate plan, which comes with unlimited speed that is reduced after 15GB. It is available for a limited time when you purchase a new device.
You can learn more about these offers on SaskTel’s website.
Comments