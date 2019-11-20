PREVIOUS|
News

Spark updates its iOS app with new design and adds dark mode to all apps

One of the best mobile email apps just got better

Nov 20, 2019

4:58 PM EST

0 comments

Popular email app Spark has released an update for its iOS app that brings an all-new design along with an Android update that supports system-wide dark mode.

If you haven’t heard of Spark before, it’s an email app that is available on Mac, Android and iOS. I use its Mac client every day and I love it. It does a fantastic job of sorting your emails and lets you clear away tons of spam and other crap with a single button.

Spark says that the new iOS update has been built from the ground up so it looks better and provides a smoother experience to users. The company’s blog post also boasts about the new cleaner design and easier to read email threads.

Spark is also adding avatar profile images to emails it’s easier to see who’s sending you messages at a glance. Alongside this, the iOS app is also getting a dark theme option that respects the system default.

Finally, Android users can look forward to the dark theme, but not the rest of the upgrades just yet.

You can download Spark on iOS, Android and Mac.

Source: Spark

Related Articles

News

Feb 9, 2018

7:08 AM EST

Amazon files trademark for ‘Spark’ social network in Canada

News

Apr 2, 2019

11:15 AM EST

Smart email app Spark arrives on Android as Google ends Inbox support

News

Nov 23, 2018

3:38 PM EST

LinkedIn new privacy setting prevents users from exporting emails

News

Jan 3, 2019

7:11 PM EST

Thunderbird to get revamped UI, improved Gmail support and more

Comments