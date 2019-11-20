Spark updates its iOS app with new design and adds dark mode to all apps

Popular email app Spark has released an update for its iOS app that brings an all-new design along with an Android update that supports system-wide dark mode.
If you haven’t heard of Spark before, it’s an email app that is available on Mac, Android and iOS. I use its Mac client every day and I love it. It does a fantastic job of sorting your emails and lets you clear away tons of spam and other crap with a single button.
Spark says that the new iOS update has been built from the ground up so it looks better and provides a smoother experience to users. The company’s blog post also boasts about the new cleaner design and easier to read email threads.
Spark is also adding avatar profile images to emails it’s easier to see who’s sending you messages at a glance. Alongside this, the iOS app is also getting a dark theme option that respects the system default.
Finally, Android users can look forward to the dark theme, but not the rest of the upgrades just yet.
You can download Spark on iOS, Android and Mac.
Source: Spark
