Samsung’s next foldable phone rumoured to have a thin glass display

Leaked images from earlier this month suggested that the next Galaxy Fold could have a clamshell form, and now it seems that it might have a glass display.
Notable phone leaker, Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), says that Samsung has created a thin glass cover for its next foldable phone. He says this may be the case because the phone has a flatter screen and less wrinkles.
It can be confirmed that the Galaxy Fold2 leaked not long ago will use an ultra-thin glass cover for the first time in the world, replacing plastic materials. The screen looks flatter and has less wrinkles. In fact, this is the correct cover material for foldable phones. pic.twitter.com/BS73BCsA4N
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019
This is because the plastic screens on foldable phones often look rippled when you look at them from an angle and they get more creases over time. This device, however, does not seem to have this issue.
Ice Universe’s claim may be true since Samsung recently applied to trademark “Samsung Ultra Thin Glass.”
However, it’s important to note that Ice Universe’s claims may be incorrect and the phone in the image may not even be a Samsung device.
Source: @UniverseIce Via: Engadget
