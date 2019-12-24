PREVIOUS
Apple is offering a week of free apps and games to celebrate the holidays

Apple is bringing back a version of its old 12-days of giveaways promo

Dec 24, 2019

11:39 AM EST

Starting today, Christmas Eve, Apple is offering a free app for six days on iPad and iPhone.

These offers are to kick off a week of giveaways from the tech company. On December 23rd, the company teased the release of something fun and holiday-related in the App Store. 

Now, if you boot up the store, there’s a free app in the ‘Today’ section. On iPhone and iPad, you can get Loony Tunes World of Mayhem.

Make sure to check in on the App Store every day to see what app or game is available.

Source: App Store 

