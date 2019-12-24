PREVIOUS|
News

Dell Canada drops its full list of Boxing Week 2019 deals

Outside of Dell-branded computers, you can also save on Alienware and Inspiron

Dec 24, 2019

12:08 PM EST

0 comments

Dell logo

Dell Canada has revealed its full lineup of Boxing Week 2019 offers.

To start, here are the retailer’s ‘Doorbuster’ deals that will start before the rest of the promotions:

  • [Starts December 24 at 9am ET] Alienware 25 240Hz Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $379.99 CAD (regularly $519.99)
  • [Starts December 24 at 9am ET] Dell 24 Monitor – $129.99 (regularly $259.99)
  • [Starts December 24 at 9am ET] Dell 27 QHD Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $429.99 (regularly $669.03)
  • [Starts December 24 at 9am ET] Dell G5 Gaming Desktop with 9th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 2TB Hard Drive, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 and Windows 10 – $1399.99 (regularly $2149.99)
  • [Starts December 24 at 9am ET] Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop with 10th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive and Windows 10 – $569.99 (regularly $778.99)
  • [Starts December 24 at 9am ET] Samsung 65″ 4K HDR Smart TV – $699.99 (regularly $1199.99)
  • [Starts December 26 at 8am ET] Dell G5 Gaming Desktop with 9th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and Windows 10 – $799.99 (regularly $1199.99)
  • [Starts December 26 at 8am ET] Dell Wireless Keyboard and Mouse – $24.99 (regularly $64.99)
  • [Starts December 26 at 8am ET] Inspiron 14 3000 Laptop with Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC and Windows 10 S – $199.99 (regularly $308.99)
  • [Starts December 26 at 8am ET] XPS 15 Laptop with 9th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1749.99 (regularly $2249.99)

Meanwhile, here are the retailer’s non-Doorbuster offers:

  • Alienware 27 240Hz Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync – $529.99 (regularly $779.99)
  • Alienware 34 WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync – $1329.99 (regularly $1699.99)
  • Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – $449.00 (regularly $499.00)
  • Dell 24 UltraSharp Monitor – $279.99 (regularly $399.99)
  • Dell 27 UltraSharp QHD InfinityEdge Monitor – $389.99 (regularly $791.39)
  • Dell 32 QHD HDR Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $529.99 (regularly $779.99)
  • Dell Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse – $79.99 (regularly $129.99)
  • Google Home – $69.00 (regularly $129.00)
  • Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell – $219.00 (regularly $299.00)
  • Google Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation – $249.00 (regularly $329.00)
  • Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Laptop with 10th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1049.99 (regularly $1248.99)
  • Inspiron 14 5000 Laptop with 10th Generation Intel Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 – $479.99 (regularly $698.99)
  • Inspiron 15 3000 Touch Laptop with Intel Pentium Silver Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive and Windows 10 – $449.99 (regularly $648.99)
  • Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop with 10th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $679.99 (regularly $898.99)
  • Logitech G920 Driving Force Wheel and Pedals Set – $249.99 (regularly $399.99)
  • Samsung 55″ 4K QLED Smart TV – $999.99 (regularly $1599.99)
  • XPS 13 Laptop with 8th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1329.99 (regularly $1699.99)
  • XPS 15 Laptop with 9th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and Windows 10 – $1849.99 (regularly $2349.99)

Dell’s full list of Boxing Week 2019 deals can be found here. The sales run until January 3rd.

Related Articles

News

Dec 24, 2019

7:03 AM EST

Xbox’s Countdown Sale discounts games by up to 77 percent

Resources

Dec 23, 2019

1:01 PM EST

Here’s a roundup of major Canadian Boxing Week 2019 tech deals

News

Dec 23, 2019

3:56 PM EST

Staples Canada reveals Boxing Week 2019 tech deals

News

Oct 30, 2019

8:06 PM EDT

Dell offering deals on laptops, monitors and desktops until November 1

Comments