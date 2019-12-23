Similar to so many others in Canada, Samsung has unveiled its Boxing Week offers. The company has given quite the discounts on unlocked smartphones and wearables, and its smart home products have also been slashed.
There does not seem to be a rush on Samsung Canada’s end as the end date for the sale is January 6, 2020. Below is an outline of what you can purchase.
- Galaxy Note10, 256GB – $959.99 (Reg. $1259.99)
- Galaxy S10, 128GB – $1059.99 (Reg. $1259.99)
- Galaxy S10e, 128GB – $869.99 (Reg. $1019.99)
- Galaxy A50, 64GB – $399.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- Galaxy A70, 128GB – $499.99 (Reg. $629.99)
- Galaxy Watch, 42mm – $329.99 (Reg. $419.99)
- Galaxy Watch Active – $229.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Galaxy Watch Active2, 40mm – $299.99 (Reg. $369.99)
- Galaxy Buds – $179.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Galaxy Fit – $119.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- Galaxy Tab S5e, 64GB – $499.99 (Reg. $549.99)
- Galaxy Tab S6, 128GB – $699.99 (Reg. $899.99)
- Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019), 32GB – $149.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), 32GB – $249.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018), 32GB – $299.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- SmartThings Wifi Smart Plug – $20.99 (Reg. $29.99)
- SmartThings Wifi, 1 Pack – $125.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- SmartThings Cam – $104.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- SmartThings Hub – $69.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- SmartThings Smart Bulb – $10.49 (Reg. $14.99)
Source: Samsung Canada
Comments