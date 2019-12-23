There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $50 off FiGO Orbit II phone with $100 voucher purchase + extra $25 bonus credit
- $20 off any phone with $50+ Top up voucher purchase
Bell
Ongoing
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation on a 2-year Unlimited or Connect Everything share plan
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- $10/mo. off all 20GB Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans (main regions)
- $10/mo. off BYO option on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $20/mo. off Premium, Premium+ and Ultra options on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings offer: $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $40+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- Promo prepaid plans with unlimited Canada talk & text + 500MB for $40/mo. or unlimited Canada talk & text plus 2GB data for $50/mo.
- $40 in bonus credits on $15+ Prepaid plans (MB)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 2GB of data on $40 and $50 Nationwide Talk, Text & Data plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover plan with 7GB of data per month
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
New
- Alcatel GO FLIP, Motorola Moto G7 Play and Samsung Galaxy A20 now available on new Mini plan for $10/mo. less compared to Small plans (all regions)
Ongoing
- $65 bill credit with new phone activation on a 2-year voice and data plan
- Double data offer on 1GB, 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- Double data offer on 1GB and 2GB plans, and 2GB bonus on 6GB plan (QC)
- 1 month of service free with 6GB + 2GB bonus and with 10GB BYO plans (QC)
- Extra $2/mo. off BYO 1GB + 1GB data plan or $3/mo. off BYO 2GB + 2GB data plan compared to Small on top of usual $10/mo. off (QC)
- $5/mo. off 10GB plan in MB & SK or $10/mo. off in QC compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off Unlimited Talk & Text plan with PPU data plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- $80 Promo Big Gig Unlimited + Talk with 16GB is back
- New $35 Freedom plan with unlimited talk & text and 1GB data + double data offer
Ongoing
- Double data on $15 and $25 Freedom plans
- 4GB bonus data on Freedom 2GB and 5GB plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $5/mo. off when activating on a $50 plan OR $10/mo. off when activating a $60+ plan for 12 months OR $15/mo. off when activating on a $70+ plan for 24 months
Koodo Mobile
New
- $25 Prepaid plan now includes 500 Province-wide minutes (all regions)
- $5/month credit on the $25 and $35 Prepaid plans – offer not combinable with 2GB bonus on $35 prepaid plan (QC)
Ongoing
- $50 bill credit on the LG X Power 3 with activation on the Tab
- $100 bill credit on the Huawei P30 Lite, LG G7 ThinQ and Q Stylo+, Motorola One Vision with activation on the Tab
- Double data offer on 1GB, 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- Double data offer on 1GB, 2GB and 4GB plans (QC)
- $2/mo. off BYO 1GB + 1GB data plan or $3/mo. off BYO 2GB + 2GB data plan compared to Small (QC)
- $5/mo. off $35 PPU data plan in QC compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off 10GB plan in MB & SK or $10/mo. off in QC compared to other regions
- 1GB bonus data on $35 or more prepaid plans (all regions except QC)
- 2GB bonus data on the $35 Unlimited Talk & Text and the $45 2GB prepaid plans (QC)
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $60+ prepaid plans with promo code KOODOFFER (QC)
Lucky Mobile
New
- One day offer: one month of service FREE when signing up
- $25 referral credit via $5/month credits for 5 months
Ongoing
- Simple Share Can-US plan is now $10/mo. cheaper (all regions)
- Prepaid Texting 15 plan now is Talk & Text 15 plan and includes 50 local minutes
- Prepaid Talk & Texting 25 plan now includes 100 local minutes (was 50 mins)
- New Prepaid Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 with unlimited CA minutes and 1GB data
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Unlimited Canada-wide Minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$15/30 Days” promo plan with 100 Canada mins
- “$4/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 2GB data
Public Mobile
New
- $20 one-time bonus referral credit on top of usual monthly referral credit (now ended)
- Weekend offer: One month of service FREE when activating any $25+ plan
Ongoing
- FREE 1GB data and 400 international minutes one-time add-ons + win an Amazon e-giftcard offer
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
Ongoing
- $65 bill credit with new phone activation on a 2-year Infinite plan
- BOGO Samsung Galaxy S10e FREE offer on the Galaxy Note10+, S10, S10+ or S10e with Edge tab 20, 30 or 40 on 2-year Infinite plan
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Edge Financing
- $10/mo. off all 20GB Infinite plans (main regions)
- First month of service FREE with BYO smartphone (QC)
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
Ongoing
- VIP 90 plan at no additional charge for customers who purchase a new device
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($25 off total)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- $85/mo. Peace of Mind Plus plan with 20GB is back (main regions)
- Simple Share 20 plan is now $15/mo. cheaper for a limited time (main regions)
- Simple Share Can-US plan is now $10/mo. cheaper (all regions)
- Prepaid Texting 15 plan now is Talk & Text 15 plan and includes 50 local minutes
- Prepaid Talk & Texting 25 plan now includes 100 local minutes (was 50 mins)
- New Prepaid Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 with unlimited CA minutes and 1GB data
Ongoing
- $65 bill credit offer over 2 months when activating or upgrading a phone online
- BOGO Samsung Galaxy S10e FREE offer on the Galaxy Note10+, S10, S10+ or S10e with Telus Easy Payments (in-store)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Simple Share 10 plan is $10/mo. cheaper for a limited time (all regions)
- $10/mo. off Peace of Mind with 10GB, Simple Share 5 and 10, and Peace of Mind Can-US and Simple Share Can-US plans in MB & SK compared to main regions
- $10/mo. off all Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in QC compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- 1GB bonus data and unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 55 prepaid plan OR unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 65 prepaid plan
- Bonus Manitoba minutes on Texting 15 and on Talk & Text 25 prepaid plans (MB)
Videotron
Ongoing
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any Zen plan
- Double data on the 2GB Basic plan
Virgin Mobile
New
- $240 off the Samsung Galaxy A20 via 24 $10/mo. bill credits on a 2-year Silver plan (in-store only)
- New $45 prepaid plan with unlimited talk & text + 1GB data + 2GB bonus data
Ongoing
- $60 bill credit with new phone activation on a 2-year plan or with BYO phone activation
- $50-$100 bonus gift cards on select smartphones and plans
- Double data offer on the 1GB, 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- Double data offer on the 1GB, 2GB and 4GB plans (QC)
- 1 month of service free with 4GB + 4GB bonus and with 10GB BYO plans (QC)
- $5/mo. off the PPU data plan with unlimited minutes in QC compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off 10GB plan in MB & SK or $10/mo. off in QC compared to other regions
- Extra $2/mo. off BYO 1GB + 1GB data plan or $3/mo. off BYO 2GB + 2GB data plan compared to Silver on top of usual $10/mo. off (QC)
Comments