Walmart Canada unveils Boxing Day 2019 tech deals

Walmart Canada has unloaded its Boxing Week deals and they are aplenty. The massive retailer is open for business with various discounts starting 6:00 PM EST on December 24th online, while in-store sales open on December 26th at 6:00 AM EST.
Here’s a complete rundown of what you can expect:
Gaming
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – $59.96
- PlayStation 4 1TB with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn – $299.96
- Playstation 4 Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller – $59.96 (regularly $74.00)
- Nintendo Switch New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Bundle – $399.96
- Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions Bundle – $249.96 (regularly $299.96)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers – $79.96 (regularly $99.96)
- NHL 20 – $39.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Gears of War 5 for XBox One – $39.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch – $59.96 (regularly $79.96)
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – $59.96 (regularly $79.96)
Smart Home and home products, audio
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – $269.94 (regularly $399.94)
- Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones – $269.94 (regularly $329.94)
- JBL T110BT Wireless In-Ear Headphones – $29.98 (regularly $59.98)
- Beats EP Headphones – $69.00 (regularly $129.94)
- Soundmates Wireless Stereo Earbuds – $25.00 (regularly $39.98)
- Sony XB21 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – $69.98 (regularly $89.98)
- Google Chromecast – $35.00 (regularly $45.00)
- Google Nest Mini Gen2 – $39.00
- Merkury Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb Dimmable White – $9.98 (regularly $14.98)
- Instant Pot Lux 8-Qt. 6-in-1 Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cooker – $59.88 (regularly $139.98)
- iRobot Roomba e6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum – $399.97 (regularly $549.98)
- Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Vacuum – $289.99 (regularly $499.99)
Computers, Tablets and Accessories
- Acer Iconia 7″ 16GB Android Tablet – $77.00 (regularly $109.00)
- Acer Aspire 3 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Celeron N4000 Core – $288.00 (regularly $298.00)
- Acer Aspire 3 15.6″ Laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Core – $378.00 (regularly $488.00)
- Acer Spin 1 11.6″ Laptop – $298.00 (regularly $398.00)
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – $798.00 (regularly $898.00)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar II 15″ Gaming Laptop – $1699.98 (regularly $2599.98)
- RCA 10.1″ Android Tablet – $99.00 (regularly $148.00)
- RCA Windows 10.1″ 2-in-1 Tablet – $129.00 (regularly $248.00)
- Canon PIXMA TS3120 Wireless Colour Photo Printer – $29.98 (regularly $89.98)
TV
- RCA 32″ 720P LED HD TV – $88.00 (regularly $148.00)
- RCA 58″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – $348.00
- RCA 50″ 4K UHD TV – $248.00 (regularly $338.00)
- RCA 65″ 4K UHD LED Smart TV – $498.00 (regularly $628.00)
- RCA 70″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – $598.00 (regularly $1198.00)
- Sanyo 32″ 720p LED Roku Smart TV – $158.00 (regularly $178.00)
Wearables
- Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker for $99.95
- Fitbit Versa 2 for $179.99
- Fitbit Charge for $149.96
Source: Walmart Canada
