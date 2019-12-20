Bell flanker brand Virgin Mobile has launched its Boxing Week sale that discounts popular phones like the iPhone XR and the Pixel 3a XL.
Beyond just phone deals, users will be able to save $100 on all new two-year plans when you order a device online. While the carrier is making this seem like a big deal it’s actually just the carrier waiving the $40 signup fee and giving you a $60 bill credit.
Other phones actually have discounts. Some are bill credits that offer monthly discounts and others include prepaid Visa cards.
Below is a list of phones that are available with discounts:
- iPhone XR – save $240 over two years. This results in $10 0ff your monthly price over two years.
- Samsung Galaxy A20 – save $240 over two years. This results in $10 0ff your monthly price over two years.
- Samsung Galaxy S9 – $100 bonus gift ($100 Visa gift card while supplies last, otherwise it’s a bill credit. Online only). If you sign up to get this phone in stores you only get a bonus gift of a $50 store-credit plus $50 Visa gift card.
- Motorola One Vision – $150 bonus gift ($100 Visa gift card while supplies last, otherwise it’s a bill credit). If you sign up to get this phone in stores you only get a bonus gift of a $50 store-credit plus $50 Visa gift card.
The carrier is also offering the Google Home Mini for $30.
There are even more deals available online. You can check them out here.
Source: Virgin Mobile
