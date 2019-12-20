PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation’s ‘Holiday Sale’ discounts hundreds of games

Save on games like Control, Death Stranding and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Dec 20, 2019

4:17 PM EST

0 comments

Death Stranding snow

Sony has launched a ‘Holiday Sale’ on the PlayStation Store that discounts hundreds of PlayStation 4 games.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

The Holiday Sale runs from December 20th to January 6th. Check out all of the deals here.

It’s also worth noting that the PlayStation Store’s ‘End of Year’ sale is still going until December 23rd.

Image credit: PlayStation 

Related Articles

News

Dec 17, 2019

6:25 PM EST

Prototype ‘Nintendo Play Station’ goes up for auction in February

Resources

Dec 17, 2019

12:53 PM EST

Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in January 2020

News

Dec 17, 2019

2:27 PM EST

PlayStation Canada reveals early Boxing Week sales on PS4 bundles, games

News

Dec 17, 2019

5:56 PM EST

Microsoft launches early Boxing Week deals on Surface, Xbox and more

Comments