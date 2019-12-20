PlayStation’s ‘Holiday Sale’ discounts hundreds of games

Sony has launched a ‘Holiday Sale’ on the PlayStation Store that discounts hundreds of PlayStation 4 games.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — $52.79 (regularly $79.99)
- Control — $51.99 (regularly $79.99
- Days Gone — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Death Stranding — $53.49 (regularly $79.99)
- Madden NFL 20 — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- NBA 2K20 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Outer Worlds — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $66.39 (regularly $79.99)
The Holiday Sale runs from December 20th to January 6th. Check out all of the deals here.
It’s also worth noting that the PlayStation Store’s ‘End of Year’ sale is still going until December 23rd.
Image credit: PlayStation
Comments