Ontario Superior Court of Justice grants class-action certification to ex-BlackBerry employees

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has granted certification for a class-action lawsuit to proceed with respect to several former BlackBerry employees.
The employees stated that their work was terminated when BlackBerry allowed its business partner Ford Motor of Canada to offer new employment “without providing any offer of continued employment with BlackBerry.”
A press release from the plaintiffs’ law firm, Nelligan O’Brien Payne, indicated that the employees are seeking severance entitlements from BlackBerry, as well as “aggravated and punitive damages” for the company’s actions.
David Parker, a former employee of BlackBerry, indicated when he started the action in 2017 that BlackBerry did not offer him any certainty about his future with the company after going to work for Ford.
Most of the 300 that are part of the class-action are based in Waterloo and Ottawa, while others are around Ontario and Nova Scotia.
If you think you are an employee that suffered, the law firm asks you to join the class-action.
Source: Nelligan O’Brien Payne
