Instagram to add warnings to false content, excluding politicians’ posts

Instagram has revealed that politicians are exempt from its fact-checking initiative, which is now expanding globally after first launching in the U.S.
The platform is working with 45 third-party organizations to examine the truthfulness of content on the app. However, politicians’ posts and ads will not be sent for fact-checks even if they contain information that is clearly false.
Posts from all other users that have been deemed false are going to be hidden from the Explore and hashtag pages. The posts will also be covered with a warning that will block the content when it appears in the feed or in Stories. If a user wants to view the post, they have to click beyond the warning.
This feature goes a step beyond Facebook’s fact-checking initiative. Facebook displays warnings on links that contain false information, but has the post immediately visible to users.
Instagram also recently revealed that it has created an AI system that can recognize different forms of bullying. The system notifies users when a caption they have written out may be considered offensive.
Image credit: Instagram
Source: Instagram
