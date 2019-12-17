Samsung Galaxy S11 series batteries will reportedly be made by LG

Samsung’s Galaxy S11+ is rumoured to feature a massive 5,000mAh battery.
While the huge battery is interesting in its own right, reportedly LG Chem will be producing this massive cell. The report comes from PhoneArena, which says it was tipped by “industry sources.”
“LG Chem currently mass produces the cells for the up-and-coming Galaxy phones from its Nanjing plant in China,” said the sources.
This isn’t the first time Samsung has used LG to make its batteries. For example, LG produced batteries for the Note 10 series. However, this will be the first time Samsung has let LG make batteries for its S-lineup.
The report suggests that the S11e will sport a 3,730mAh battery, the S11 battery could have anywhere from 4,300mAh to 4,500mAh power source and the S11+ is to feature a 5,000mAh battery.
Leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S11+ will feature 5G, the latest Qualcomm processor, a 120Hz refresh rat,e a 5x optical zoom periscope camera and more, so it’s fitting that Samsung is also bringing a 5000mAh battery to the table.
Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S11+ on February 18th, 2020.
Source: PhoneArena
