OnePlus is holding a mystery event at CES 2020

What do you think the company has up its sleeve?

Dec 13, 2019

10:29 AM EST

OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the smartphone manufacturer is going to be holding a special event at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show.

Since CES is outside of the company’s regular phone release window, it’s unclear what the OnePlus is going to show off. In the Tweet, Lau says it will be “something special.”

The company recently launched a TV in India so perhaps that will come to other parts of the world, or maybe OnePlus plans to reveal something completely new.

The colouring of the event image features the McLaren orange colours, leading me to think it could be a new version of a OnePlus phone with the car manufacturer’s branding.

