B.C. Supreme Court grants Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers access to documents

A B.C. Supreme Court has approved Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou’s legal team access to documents that are related to her arrest in Vancouver last year.
The decision came after a two-week hearing that took place in October, during which Meng’s team argued that the documents were necessary to help her prove she was a victim of a conspiracy between the U.S. and Canadian authorities.
Shortly after Meng was arrested in December, Huawei’s lawyers alleged that Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized Meng’s electronic devices, asked for passwords and questioned her about Huawei without telling her that there was an arrest warrant.
The senior Huawei executive was arrested in December and later, the U.S. charged her, Huawei and its subsidiary 13 counts of bank and wire fraud. The allegations have not been proven in court yet and Huawei denies all accusations. She is currently facing extradition to the United States. Her extradition hearing has been scheduled for January 2020.
Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said there were enough questions raised by Huawei’s legal team to give an “air of reality.”
Canada is also in the process of deciding whether or not Huawei will be able to participate in the rollout of 5G network connectivity in the country. Huawei has indicated that it will be diplomatically forceful when speaking with the government to ensure that its voice is heard regarding the merits of its company’s worth.
Source: CBC
