It looks like OnePlus might be working on true wireless Bullets earbuds. This rumour comes courtesy of Max J (@Samsung_News_).
The image seems to be an internal concept created by OnePlus. That said, the document is unconfirmed and should be approached with skepticism.
Currently, OnePlus’ Bullets connect with a flexible neckband that attaches the two earbuds together.
If this concept design is accurate, the Oppo-owned company is late to the party. Apple, Samsung, Sony, Libratone and more have already released wireless earbuds, with other companies like Microsoft, Google and Amazon planning to launch their own wireless earbuds next year.
