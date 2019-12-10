Apple’s high-end Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are available to order from Apple.com if you’ve got the pocketbook to support it.
The base model starts at $7,499 CAD and comes with a 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor that can Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of GDDR5 memory and 256GB of SSD storage.
While not that ridiculous of a price tag for all that hardware, the 256GB of storage seems a little odd. This price doesn’t include the top of the line Pro Display XDR either.
The display starts at $6,299 and goes up to $8,798 if you want to add the stand and Nano textured glass.
After looking at the price breakdown, below are a few highlights:
- 1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory — $30,000
- Wheels — $480 CAD
- 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz — $8,400 CAD
In the coming soon section, Apple says that it’s also going to add Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and two Radeon Pro W5700X cards with 16GB of GDDR6 memory each option. There is also an 8TB storage model coming in the near future.
To be clear, the Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR aren’t for regular consumers. These devices are designed for when massive companies like Disney-owned Industrial Light and Magic, for example, is looking to refresh its work computers before the next Marvel blockbuster.
Source: Apple Canada
