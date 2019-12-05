Spotify releases personalized 2019 Wrapped playlists

It’s that time of the year again when Spotify releases insight into what you’ve listened to throughout the year.
Spotify this year has released your personalized 2019 Wrapped playlist along with a ton of insights into the types of songs you listened to, top artists, the number of minutes you’ve spent listening to music and the genre of music you’ve gravitated towards.
When you open the app, a popup will display allowing you to explore your curated playlist. Alternatively, you will see a banner at the top of the app when you open it.
This year Wrapped will also display your listening habits throughout the past decade (2009 to 2019).
MobileSyrup previously reported top songs and artists that Canadians listened to the most; a list that Spotify released as well.
In Canada, the most-streamed artists include Drake, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem.
Personally, in 2019 I spent 80,700 minutes listening to music and my top five artists include Rezz, Drake, The PropheC, Burna Boy and Disclosure.
