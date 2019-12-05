Telus acquires Germany-based Competence Call Centre for $1.3 billion

Telus announced that it has acquired Competence Call Centre, which is a provider of business services that focus on customer relationship management and content moderation.
The acquisition was for approximately $1.3 billion CAD and consists of debt and equity, subject to customary closing adjustments.
“Today’s announcement adds significant scale and diversity to Telus International – an important and differentiated growth driver for Telus – and increases substantially the organization’s estimated enterprise value to approximately $5 billion CAD,” said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus, in a press release.
Telus International is a customer experience innovator that designs digital solutions for brands worldwide.
Competence Call Centre, which was founded in 1998, is headquartered in Berlin, Germany and provides its services to 11 European countries.
Telus International says that Competence Call Centre will improve its ability to deliver customer services and diversify its operations and client base in Europe. It says it will also benefit Telus’ wireless and wireline broadband network in Canada.
The acquisition will support Telus’ financial and operating results including revenue and free cash flow growth.
Source: Telus
