PREVIOUS|
News

Telus acquires Germany-based Competence Call Centre for $1.3 billion

The acquisition brings Telus' growing enterprise value to approximately $5 billion CAD

Dec 5, 2019

9:23 AM EST

0 comments

Telus announced that it has acquired Competence Call Centre, which is a provider of business services that focus on customer relationship management and content moderation.

The acquisition was for approximately $1.3 billion CAD and consists of debt and equity, subject to customary closing adjustments.

“Today’s announcement adds significant scale and diversity to Telus International – an important and differentiated growth driver for Telus – and increases substantially the organization’s estimated enterprise value to approximately $5 billion CAD,” said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus, in a press release.

Telus International is a customer experience innovator that designs digital solutions for brands worldwide.

Competence Call Centre, which was founded in 1998, is headquartered in Berlin, Germany and provides its services to 11 European countries.

Telus International says that Competence Call Centre will improve its ability to deliver customer services and diversify its operations and client base in Europe. It says it will also benefit Telus’ wireless and wireline broadband network in Canada.

The acquisition will support Telus’ financial and operating results including revenue and free cash flow growth.

Source: Telus 

Related Articles

News

Nov 28, 2019

6:00 AM EST

CCTS annual report shows 35 percent increase in telecom complaints

News

Nov 27, 2019

11:00 AM EST

Telus Black Friday deals: $10 off select plans, iPhone, Galaxy devices on sale

News

Dec 2, 2019

10:39 AM EST

Telus unveils Cyber Monday offers on smartphones and headphones

Comments