Huawei formally sues FCC ruling on government subsidy program

Huawei has formally sued the U.S. Federal Communications Commission decision that bars it from providing equipment to U.S. rural carriers.
During a press conference, Huawei’s chief legal officer Song Liuping said FCC’s chairman Ajit Pai had not provided any evidence indicating that Huawei is a security threat.
“The FCC’s order violates the Constitution, and we have no choice but to seek legal remedy,” Song said.
The FCC’s ruling disallows carriers from tapping into an $8.5 billion USD (about $11.29 billion CAD) government fund that would let them use Huawei’s equipment in rural parts of the country.
Huawei’s filing asks that the FCC review the ruling and to declare the ruling “unlawful,” Engadget reported.
Huawei adds that it was not given due process protections before the ruling was made.
Presently, larger carriers in the U.S. do not work with Huawei, but there are multiple carriers in rural locations that do use Huawei equipment.
Song said that carriers in rural locations “choose to work with Huawei because they respect the quality and integrity of [its] equipment.”
In Canada, the federal government said it was still reviewing whether or not it can participate in providing equipment in the rollout of 5G networks.
Source: The New York Times Via: Engadget
