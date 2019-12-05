Walmart Canada opens distribution centre for online orders in Mississauga, Ontario

SCI Canada, a logistics supply chain provider, and Walmart Canada announced the opening of SCI’s largest dedicated and purpose-built distribution centre.
It will be utilized to fulfil Walmart Canada’s online orders. The centre is approximately 450,000 square feet and is located in Mississauga, Ontario, a suburb in the Greater Toronto Area.
The centre is a solution for logistics and fulfillment that is part of Walmart’s strategy to continue growing its e-commerce. Walmart says there is a need for it because its Canadian website is visited daily by more than 750,00 customers.
“We’re proud to have partnered with SCI to create this distribution centre as it provides a customized end-to-end solution that suits our growing business needs,” said Alexis Lanternier, executive vice-president of e-commerce at Walmart Canada, in a press release.
Walmart says the centre is equipped with state-of-the-art intelligence software that provides real-time visibility to operations and is integrated with SCI’s warehouse management system.
