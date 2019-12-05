Apple rumoured to launch iPhone SE2 Plus with side-facing Touch ID

It’s not even 2020 yet, but reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is already predicting Apple’s plans for 2021.
In the first half of 2021, the analyst predicts that Apple will release the iPhone SE2 Plus with either a 5.5 or 6.1-inch full-screen design. However, the notch on this device would be smaller than other iPhones as it would not support Face ID. Instead, it’ll feature Touch ID integrated into the side-facing power button.
Additionally, Apple is looking to launch an iPhone without a Lightning connector in the second half of the year. This higher-end handset would offer a “completely wireless experience,” according to Kuo.
A previous report from earlier this week suggests that Apple would begin launching devices twice a year. Kuo indicates that in the first half of 2021 we can expect the more affordable iPhone SE2 and the latter part of the year the higher-end models.
Kuo’s research note was first reported by MacRumors.
