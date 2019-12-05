PREVIOUS|
News

Apple rumoured to launch iPhone SE2 Plus with side-facing Touch ID

Apple will also reportedly launch a completely wireless phone in 2021

Dec 5, 2019

12:18 PM EST

0 comments

iPhone SE

It’s not even 2020 yet, but reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is already predicting Apple’s plans for 2021.

In the first half of 2021, the analyst predicts that Apple will release the iPhone SE2 Plus with either a 5.5 or 6.1-inch full-screen design. However, the notch on this device would be smaller than other iPhones as it would not support Face ID. Instead, it’ll feature Touch ID integrated into the side-facing power button.

Additionally, Apple is looking to launch an iPhone without a Lightning connector in the second half of the year. This higher-end handset would offer a “completely wireless experience,” according to Kuo.

A previous report from earlier this week suggests that Apple would begin launching devices twice a year. Kuo indicates that in the first half of 2021 we can expect the more affordable iPhone SE2 and the latter part of the year the higher-end models.

Kuo’s research note was first reported by MacRumors.

Source: MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Dec 4, 2019

12:43 PM EST

Apple releases support page for 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro shutdown issue

News

Dec 5, 2019

8:35 AM EST

Apple pays $25 million USD to get rights to Billie Eilish documentary

News

Dec 5, 2019

12:38 PM EST

A newly designed Apple Store is coming to Toronto Eaton Centre on December 14

Comments