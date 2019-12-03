Motorola says it will re-enter the premium smartphone market

Motorola has confirmed that it will once again develop premium smartphones.
The company made the announcement at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit in Maui. In recent years, the Lenovo-owned company has shifted to making more affordable mid-range phones, such as the G6, G7 and One Vision.
“Motorola will continue leading the 5G era with our expanded lineup of 5G solutions in 2020 — driven by the high-performing Snapdragon 765 and 865 Mobile Platforms, reinvigorating our place in the premium flagship space,” said Motorola president Sergio Buniac at the summit.
The 765 and 865 were revealed earlier at the summit, with the former confirmed to feature 5G connectivity and advanced AI processing, while the latter is set to power the next “next generation of flagship devices.” Motorola’s upcoming high-end smartphones will use the 865, but otherwise, nothing else is currently known about the devices.
MobileSyrup will have more from the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit later this week.
Via: 9t05Google
Comments