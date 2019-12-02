Freedom Mobile offering Cyber Monday bonus data in-store

Freedom Mobile is offering 2GB of bonus data on bring your own phone plans in its retail stores.
According to a post in the Red Flag Deals forums, users can get 13GB or 19GB per month if they bring their own device and sign up on a two-year contract. The plans cost $50 and $55 respectively. These plans hit the sweet spot of costing less than $60, but there are a few more expensive plans with even more base data.
If you sign up for these plans online, you only get 10GB or 11GB. These plan prices are contingent on the carrier’s ‘Digital Discount.’ This means you get $5 off the monthly cost as long as you sign up for pre-authorized payments. If you don’t want to do that, add $5 to each of the plan prices below.
The plans break down as follows:
13GB for $50
- Unlimited nationwide talk and text.
- 12GB of base data to use on Freedom’s networks. You can go over your 12GB cap, and you’ll have unlimited usage throttled to speeds of 256kbps.
- 1GB of nationwide roaming data to use outside of Freedom’s coverage areas.
19GB for $55
- Unlimited nationwide talk and text.
- 15GB of base data to use on Freedom’s networks. You can go over your 15GB cap, and you’ll have unlimited usage throttled to speeds of 256kbps.
- 2GB of nationwide roaming data to use outside of Freedom’s coverage areas.
27GB for $70
- Unlimited nationwide talk and text.
- 27GB of base data to use on Freedom’s networks. You can go over your 27GB cap, and you’ll have unlimited usage throttled to speeds of 256kbps.
- 2GB of nationwide roaming data to use outside of Freedom’s coverage areas.
32GB for $95
- Unlimited nationwide plus U.S. talk and text.
- 32GB of base data to use on Freedom’s networks. You can go over your 32GB cap, and you’ll have unlimited usage throttled to speeds of 256kbps.
- 5GB of nationwide and U.S. roaming data to use outside of Freedom’s coverage areas and in the United States.
Comments