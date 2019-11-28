PREVIOUS|
Twitter testing new conversation layout that looks like a message board

The new threaded replies layout will roll out next year

Nov 28, 2019

11:26 AM EST

Twitter is testing a new way to display conversations through a different way of showing threaded replies on its platform.

The new display also includes new visual cues and looks similar to a message board where replies are connected to the first tweet by a thread of lines.

The social media giant tests its upcoming features on its prototype app, Twttr, and it seems that one of the features that was being tested is coming to its main app.

Notable reverse app engineer, Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane), spotted the new conversation layout, which is the same layout that was being tested on Twttr.

Twitter has confirmed that the feature Wong found is part of a rollout that will take place next year.

Source: TechCrunch, @wongmjane

