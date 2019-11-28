Twitter testing new conversation layout that looks like a message board

Twitter is testing a new way to display conversations through a different way of showing threaded replies on its platform.
The new display also includes new visual cues and looks similar to a message board where replies are connected to the first tweet by a thread of lines.
Twitter Web App is testing reddit-like conversation tree
The concept first appeared on its experimental Twttr iOS app, and now it might come to the web app too! It helps keeping track of the flow of conversation pic.twitter.com/wlOvTR4IWP
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 8, 2019
The social media giant tests its upcoming features on its prototype app, Twttr, and it seems that one of the features that was being tested is coming to its main app.
Notable reverse app engineer, Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane), spotted the new conversation layout, which is the same layout that was being tested on Twttr.
Twitter has confirmed that the feature Wong found is part of a rollout that will take place next year.
Source: TechCrunch, @wongmjane
Comments