Crave is offering $25 off its $100 gift card for Black Friday.
Until December 4th, pay $75 for a $100 gift card for your friends and family. You can access the deal here.
To send the gift card, you need to include your information and the recipient’s details. You can also add a message to send to the recipient as well.
When the person receives the gift, they have to subscribe to and activate their subscription. The entire value will be applied when the receiver redeems the credit.
The card doesn’t expire, nor can it be refunded for cash.
You can’t give this to a friend or family member who lives in the U.S. as they need a valid Canadian address, not to mention Crave doesn’t work south of the border.
There are also $25 and $50 gift cards, but there are no discounts on those offerings.
Source: Crave
