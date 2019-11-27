All three of Apple’s 2020 iPhones will reportedly feature OLED displays, though one is expected to not be as high-quality as the others.
Apple’s next two flagship iPhones, likely the successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, are rumoured to feature more advanced, thinner display technology. The next version of the iPhone 11, on the other hand, is tipped to include a slightly thicker OLED screen.
Samsung was reportedly able to remove a touch-sensitive layer in its displays in order to make them thinner, according to ETNews.
The publication says that Samsung will be the sole supplier of the 2020 iPhones’ 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch OLED display, while the lower-end 6.1-inch screen will be split between Samsung and LG.
Apple is expected to reveal its next-generation of iPhones in September of 2020. This means we still have a few months to wait before more concrete information about the devices begins to leak.
If this rumour is accurate, it’s great to see Apple finally making the jump to OLED with all of its 2020 smartphones. While the iPhone 11 is still the Apple smartphone I recommend to most iPhone users, the fact that the handset features older LCD technology when nearly all Android manufacturers have moved on to OLED, has always been one of its most significant issues.
