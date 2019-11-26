Here are the free games hitting Stadia Pro in December 2019

Every month, Google offers a number of free Stadia games to those with the streaming service’s Stadia Pro subscription.
At launch, the two free games were Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Showdown. Now, Google has revealed the two free games hitting Stadia Pro in December: Farming Simulator 19 and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.
Farming Simulator 19
Developer: Giants Software (Farming Simulator franchise)
Publisher: Focus Home Interactive (Contrast, The Surge)
Genre: Farming simulation
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Original console/PC release date: November 20th, 2018
Metacritic score: 73 percent (PC)
Regular Stadia Store price: $53.99 CAD
For the first time ever, the annualized farming simulator franchise features John Deere machinery, as well as horse farming and oat and cotton crops.
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Developer: Crystal Dynamics (Tomb Raider franchise)
Publisher: Square Enix (Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts franchises)
Genre: Action-adventure
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Original console release date: January 28th, 2014
Metacritic score: 85 percent (PS4)
Regular Stadia Store price: $26.99 CAD
The 2013 reboot of Tomb Raider sees a young Lara Croft fighting to survive and save her friends while uncovering the secrets of the mystical island of Yamatai.
Three months of the service are included in both the Premiere and Founders Editions — the only two bundles available around launch. Therefore, anyone with Stadia will already have Stadia Pro and be eligible to claim these free games. After the three months ends, a Stadia Pro subscription will cost $11.99 CAD/month.
For more on Stadia, check out MobileSyrup‘s review here.
Image credit: Square Enix
Source: Google
