In what is likely an effort to take on the burgeoning black market of marijuana delivery services, the government-owned Ontario Cannabis Store has launched a same-day delivery pilot program.
The OCS has reportedly been considering adding same-day delivery as an option since January 2019, when the company first announced it was looking for a courier to handle the expedited service.
Depending on the shipping location, ‘Same-Day Delivery’ costs $13.75 CAD when an order is placed before 1pm, with ‘Next-Day Delivery’ for $12 when an order is placed before 11:59pm. Same-Day deliveries will arrive between 6:30pm and 10pm, according to the OCS.
“You will receive a series of text message updates from the delivery agent providing you with a live tracking link and status of the delivery,” reads text on the OCS’ website. To receive an order, proof that you are 19 years of age is required.
The OCS says that if the pilot program is successful, same-day delivery will be released across the GTA, with other areas of Ontario being “considered in the future.”
The OCS’ selection of cannabis is available on the crown corporation’s website.
Source: Ontario Cannabis Store
