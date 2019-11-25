PREVIOUS|
LIFX launches Black Friday deals with crazy bundles and more

Along with the bundles, LIFX is selling individual lights for up to 33 percent off

Nov 25, 2019

4:47 PM EST

LIFX announced several deals that will run through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you’re looking to pick up some smart lights, now may be the time to do it.

Below are the deals, which are available on the company’s website:

  • Bedroom Bundle: 2 x Day & Dusk, 1 x A19 – $79 (regular $119.97)
  • Gamer Bundle: 2 x Mini Colour, 1 x Single Tile Kit, 1 x Z LED Kit – $149 (regular $259.96)
  • Smart Starter Bundle: 4 x A19, 2 x Mini Colour – $230 (regular $329.94)
  • The Massive Bundle: 2 x BR30+, 4 x BR30, 4 X GU10, 4 x Mini Colour, 2 x Mini Day & Dusk, 1 x Mini White – $599 (regular $899.93)

Of course, individual bulbs are available on sale as well, with LIFX boasting up to 33 percent off select items. Deals run until December 2nd.

You can learn more about the deals on the LIFX website.

Update 11/25/2019 5:50: Corrected some errors in the article about discount amounts.

