The Source’s Black Friday sale starts on November 28 ends December 2

The Home Mini is on sale for $29.99

Nov 25, 2019

4:34 PM EST

Similar to Walmart, EB Games and Best Buy, The Source is putting on a Black Friday sale.

The Source’s sale starts on November 28th and ends on December 2nd.

  • 128GB iPod Touch 6th-gen — now $199, was $369.99
  • Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear — now $129.99, was $329.99
  • Acer Aspire 3 laptop — now $399.99, was $599.99
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch tablet — now $149.99 was $199.99
  • UE Boom 2 LE — now $99.99, was $199.99
  • Google Home Mini — now $29.99, was $79.99
  • Google Home with Wi-Fi LED bulb 3-pack — now $69.99, was $129.99
  • Fitbit Charge 3 activity tracker — now $129.99, was $199.99
  • Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild / Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch — now $59.99, was $79.99
  • Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition — now $179.99, was $299.99
  • PS4 Pro consoles — now $369.99, was $499.99
  • Galaxy Buds — now $179.99, was $199.99
  • Google Nest Hub — now $89.99, was $169.99
  • Amazon Echo 3rd Gen — now $79.99, was $129.99
  • Galaxy Watch Active 2 — now $299.99, was $369.99
  • Fujifilm Instax — now $59.99, was $79.99

Check out more of the Black Friday deals at The Source.

Source: The Source

