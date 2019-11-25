The Source’s Black Friday sale starts on November 28 ends December 2

Similar to Walmart, EB Games and Best Buy, The Source is putting on a Black Friday sale.
The Source’s sale starts on November 28th and ends on December 2nd.
- 128GB iPod Touch 6th-gen — now $199, was $369.99
- Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear — now $129.99, was $329.99
- Acer Aspire 3 laptop — now $399.99, was $599.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch tablet — now $149.99 was $199.99
- UE Boom 2 LE — now $99.99, was $199.99
- Google Home Mini — now $29.99, was $79.99
- Google Home with Wi-Fi LED bulb 3-pack — now $69.99, was $129.99
- Fitbit Charge 3 activity tracker — now $129.99, was $199.99
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild / Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch — now $59.99, was $79.99
- Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition — now $179.99, was $299.99
- PS4 Pro consoles — now $369.99, was $499.99
- Galaxy Buds — now $179.99, was $199.99
- Google Nest Hub — now $89.99, was $169.99
- Amazon Echo 3rd Gen — now $79.99, was $129.99
- Galaxy Watch Active 2 — now $299.99, was $369.99
- Fujifilm Instax — now $59.99, was $79.99
Check out more of the Black Friday deals at The Source.
Source: The Source
Comments