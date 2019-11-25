PREVIOUS|
8BitDo launches a super tiny controller for the Switch

Like we needed a smaller controller for the Switch...

Nov 25, 2019

6:14 PM EST

The latest Switch accessory from 8BitDo is a super tiny controller that looks more or less like a keychain.

It’s only packing a single D-pad, start and select buttons, four face buttons and two shoulder buttons. This tiny controller makes up for its impracticality by being super cute, but who knows if that will attract customers to it.

You’ll likely be able to play classic NES and SNES games with it quite easily, but I’m not sure you’re going to be crushing enemies in Breath of the Wild any time soon.

You can charge the tiny controller with Mico-USB and it should last for eight hours of playtime.

Beyond the Switch, you can also connect this controller to macOS, iOS, Android, and Windows.

Source: Amazon

