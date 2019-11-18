Here are the winners from Google’s 2019 Design Challenge

Google has announced the winners for its annual Design Challenge.
The Design Challenge encourages teenagers all over the U.S. to design an original mobile game.
The four finalists and the grand prize winner worked with Girls Makes Games to create and launch these titles that are now available on the Play Store.
The grand prize winner, 18-year-old Anna from New York, created the game Brightlove. 16-year-old finalist Bridgette from Washington designed the game Lune. Grace from Texas, who’s 15, designed the title Good Dogs Bring Joy. Krista from New Hampshire created the 2D platformer game Spectrum. And finally, 15-year-old Neha, from California, designed the Japanese-esque title YuMe.
Google received more than 1,500 entries in the contest this year.
According to research provided by Google and Newzoo, 50 percent of mobile gamers are women, but only 23 percent of them think there’s equal treatment and opportunity when it comes to creating games.
Google’s ‘Change The Game’ initiative looks to encourage and empower women as game players and creators.
Source: Google Blog
