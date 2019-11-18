PREVIOUS|
News

Here are the winners from Google’s 2019 Design Challenge

Grand prize winner Anna designed the game Brightlove

Nov 18, 2019

7:01 PM EST

0 comments

Google has announced the winners for its annual Design Challenge.

The Design Challenge encourages teenagers all over the U.S. to design an original mobile game.

The four finalists and the grand prize winner worked with Girls Makes Games to create and launch these titles that are now available on the Play Store.

The grand prize winner, 18-year-old Anna from New York, created the game Brightlove16-year-old finalist Bridgette from Washington designed the game LuneGrace from Texas, who’s 15, designed the title Good Dogs Bring Joy. Krista from New Hampshire created the 2D platformer game SpectrumAnd finally, 15-year-old Neha, from California, designed the Japanese-esque title YuMe.

Google received more than 1,500 entries in the contest this year.

According to research provided by Google and Newzoo, 50 percent of mobile gamers are women, but only 23 percent of them think there’s equal treatment and opportunity when it comes to creating games.

Google’s ‘Change The Game’ initiative looks to encourage and empower women as game players and creators.

Source: Google Blog 

Related Articles

News

Nov 18, 2019

7:03 AM EST

Google demos Pixel 4 Motion Sense feature with awkward DJ experiment

Reviews

Nov 18, 2019

12:00 PM EST

Google Stadia Review: Showing potential, but not there yet

News

Nov 18, 2019

11:08 AM EST

Some Google Stadia pre-orders have been put on hold and cancelled

Comments