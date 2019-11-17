Amazon Canada having sale on 2019 LG OLED 4K TVs

Amazon Canada is having an early Black Friday sale on some of LG’s 2019 OLED 4K models.
The TVs that are currently on sale include the B9 series, C9 series and the E9 series. It should be noted that there’s no word on how long these sales will last.
Here are the discounted prices:
LG B9 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
55-inch for $1,597.99 ($802 off)
65-inch for $2,197.99 ($782 off)
77-inch for $5,999.99 ($3,000 off)
LG C9 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
55-inch for $1,797 ($500 off)
65-inch for $2,498.99 ($800 off)
77-inch for $7,499.99 ($498 off)
LG E9 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
65-inch for $3,499 ($1,500 off)
LG’s 2019 OLED TVs run WebOS and can be used to access a number of apps such as Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+.
Comments