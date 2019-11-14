Amazon files to trademark ‘Amazon Wallet’ in Canada

Amazon has filed a trademark for ‘Amazon Wallet’ with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO).
Amazon filed the trademark on October 29th, but it has yet to be officially formalized by the Canadian government.
Amazon Wallet, which initially rolled out in 2014 in the U.S., was an all-in-one vault for loyalty cards and gift cards. However, Amazon killed Wallet six months after it launched.
It’s possible, however, that the U.S.-based company might be bringing back the app with a set of new features.
The filing indicates that Amazon Wallet is used to store credit and debit card information and can make payments, similar to Google Pay. But when Amazon released Wallet back in 2014, it was unable to store credit or debit card information and was only used for gift and loyalty cards.
But it’s possible that the description just describes the closest classification closest to the original Amazon Wallet app.
It’s currently unclear what Amazon has up its sleeves; however, it might be a while before we find out.
Apple submitted the trademark for ‘Apple Card’ and ‘Apple Cash’ back in July, but we’ve yet to hear any information about either feature coming north of the border.
Source: CIPO
