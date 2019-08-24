News
PREVIOUS

Google Pay gets dark mode in latest update

Aug 24, 2019

3:46 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Pay is getting a dedicated dark mode in the latest Android 10 update.

The functionality comes as part of version 2.96.264233179. As Android Police notes, the dark theme can’t be manually toggled from within the Google Pay app. Instead, you’ll need to be running a phone with Android Pie or Android 10 that already has dark mode enabled already.

While it’s not fully black, the dark mode does a greyscale that is significantly darker than Google Pay’s standard white theme. With the update, the entire Google Pay app has been altered for a consistent deep shade across all of the UI.

Google Pay version 2.96 is rolling out now on the Play Store.

Image credit: Android Police

Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Aug 12, 2019

5:51 PM EDT

Google Pay to remove support for Visa Checkout ahead of 2020 shutdown

News

Jul 15, 2019

10:32 AM EDT

Renders of Microsoft Outlook’s upcoming dark mode for Android app leak

News

Jun 5, 2019

12:09 PM EDT

Google rolls out new Pay APIs with dynamic buttons, Passes improvements

News

Aug 2, 2019

11:18 AM EDT

Android Reddit AMA talks screen recording, dark mode improvements and more

Comments