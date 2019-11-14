Netflix set to produce fourth instalment of ‘Beverly Hills Cop’

Netflix has made a deal with Paramount to make a fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie with Eddie Murphy and Jerry Bruckheimer.
The one-time licensing deal with the streaming service will allow Netflix to produce a fourth instalment of the franchise that will stream exclusively on its platform. If everything goes well with the fourth instalment, the contract includes the opportunity for Netflix to produce a fifth movie in the future.
Paramount has previously attempted to revive Beverly Hill Cop in a number different ways, including a rumoured TV series that was going to feature Murphy, which never ended up happening.
This is the third time that Paramount has formed a deal with the streaming service. Netflix previously formed successful deals with Paramount for distribution rights for Annihilation and The Cloverfield Paradox.
However, this time around, Netflix has control over the director and script of the movie, while also being financially responsible for the movie.
Source: Deadline
