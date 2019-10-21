Chinese phone maker announces device with unreleased Snapdragon 865

A little-known Chinese phone maker has reportedly announced a phone running the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.
According to WCCFTech, luxury smartphone and watchmaker 8848 announced a new phone called the Titanium M6 5G. The smartphone reportedly contains Qualcomm’s successor to the Snapdragon 855 and 855 Plus, likely called the 865.
The Snapdragon 865 is expected to come in two variants. One will sport LTE while the other will offer 5G connectivity. Based on the name, the Titanium M6 5G will likely have the latter option.
Aside from the 865, WCCFTech reports that the Titanium M6 5G will feature a 6.01-inch AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. Further, the phone reportedly has a 64MP camera capable of taking 100MP pictures using advanced interpolation.
8848 allegedly believes that artificial intelligence is no match for humans, so instead of including a digital assistant, the company plans to offer people-powered assistant service.
That’s all that’s been revealed about the phone so far, but more details will likely come as we get closer to the Titanium M6 5G’s release. It isn’t due out until 2020, which makes sense considering the 865 also won’t be ready until next year.
It’s also a safe bet that this phone won’t be available in Canada, considering 5G networks won’t fully roll out until 2021 at the earliest.
It’s also worth noting that if a benchmark from earlier this year is accurate, we can expect the 865 to bring a sizable performance jump over the 855. However, it still won’t match the A13 Bionic that powers Apple’s newest smartphones, the iPhone 11 line.
Source: WCCFTech Via: Android Authority
