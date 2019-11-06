First full trailer revealed for M. Night Shyamalan Apple TV+ thriller ‘Servant’

Apple has revealed the first full trailer for Servant, an Apple TV+ original thriller series from The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan.
The series follows two parents who hire a nanny to look after their newborn child, only to discover that a mysterious force has entered their home.
While Shyamalan is an executive producer and director of the pilot episode, Servant was actually created and written by Tony Basgallop (What Remains). The series stars Toby Kebbell (Black Mirror), Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) and Rupert Grint (the Harry Potter franchise).
Servant will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on November 28th. Like most other Apple TV+ series, Servant will debut with three episodes, with subsequent episodes hitting the service weekly.
Apple TV+ costs $5.99 CAD/month and is available in the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch and Mac, as well as online at tv.apple.com.
Source: Apple TV+
