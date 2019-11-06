Best Buy Canada is offering laptops, speakers and TVs on sale

There are only two days left of Best Buy’s four-day sale that are weeks before Black Friday.
The promotion offers portable audio, headphones, laptops, TVs, cameras and hard drives as well as storage.
The laptops are from a variety of brands, include Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and HP.
Those interested can get the HP Spectre x360 for $100 off, an Alienware gaming laptop for $300 off, or a Vivobook for $150 off.
As for headphones and portable audio speakers, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 waterproof speaker is available for $50 off and the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5 speakers are $200 off, among other devices.
Additionally, there are TVs on sale from Toshiba, Sharp, and Best Buy’s own brand Insignia.
Check out, the variety of devices on sale here.
Comments