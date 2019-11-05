Motorola One Action is now available at Freedom Mobile in Canada

The Motorola One Action is now available in Canada, following the path of the recently released One Vision.
As of now, the phone is available only at Freedom Mobile in Canada. The handset costs $499 CAD outright but is available for $0 depending on the two-year contract pricing.
The One Action features a 6.3-inch display with a 1080 x 2520 pixel resolution and runs Android 9 Pie. Additionally, it uses a 12-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 aperture wide-angle lens and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide angle lens. The rear also features a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device features a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter.
Additionally, it uses the Exynos 9609 processor, a 3,500mAh battery, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, Dolby Audio and comes in Denim Blue.
Furthermore, it features 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and the longer 21:9 aspect ratio.
Learn more about the Motorola One Action here.
