Researchers discover a way for hackers to control smart speakers using laser

Researchers have figured out a way that would allow hackers to control your voice-activated smart speaker.
The researchers discovered this by pointing a laser (at a specific intensity) at a Google Home, Apple HomePod or even an Amazon Echo’s microphone using a telephoto lens and a tripod.
The laser would essentially trick the device’s voice assistant so that it can respond to the light. Android Central reported that the light from the laser would hit the microphone’s membrane enabling a person to trick the device into responding.
According to the original article reported in Wired, the light could be transmitted as far as 250 meters and that the researchers determined that a hacker could even use an infrared laser that can’t be visible to the naked eye.
While this may seem daunting and worrisome, it is worth noting that it’s not that easy to use a laser to hack your smart speaker and control it. The researchers said that the hacker would have to use “specialized equipment” and the device has to be in the line of sight in order for the laser to specifically hit the microphone membrane.
Other devices could also be susceptible to this type of hack, including smartphones, tablets, and any device that uses MEMS microphones and have a voice assistant.
Google and Amazon both indicated they are looking into the research paper, while Apple has not responded to the research claim.
The researchers add that device makers could prevent these types of hacks from happening by “placing a light shield in front of the microphone and having two microphones on opposite sides to hear voice commands,” according to Android Central.
Source: Wired Via: Android Central
