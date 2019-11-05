Google employees call on tech giant to form climate change action plan

Over a thousand Google employees have signed an open letter calling for the tech giant to create and implement a climate plan.
1,137 employees have signed the letter demanding that a Google strategy has four specific target points that include zero emissions by 2030, zero contracts that enable or accelerate the extraction of fossil fuels, zero funding for climate-denying think tanks or other lobbyists and politicians, and zero collaboration “with entities enabling the incarceration, surveillance, displacement, or oppression of refugees or frontline communities.”
The open letter indicates that the demands were set by “workers across the tech industry, including Amazon and Microsoft.”
“Google is a global company with billions of users across the world, many of whom are already bearing the brunt of climate disaster. Google’s code of conduct requires respect for users and for opportunities. As Google workers, we are committed to putting our users first, and Google must do the same,” the letter concluded.
